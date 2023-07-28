AAA encourages people to be mindful about their car batteries in the heat

AAA has tips for car batteries during heat waves.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather heats up this summer, AAA has tips for people to remember when driving and to keep their car batteries from overheating in the summer months.

AAA encourages people that although your car may be running smoothly it is still important to check your car battery, and evermore so in the summer when it is more susceptible to failure.

The high temperatures can cause internal battery damage, resulting in decreased performance by your car. It also can age your cars battery faster than usual, decreasing the average lifespan. To avoid this AAA has these tips:

Avoid exposing your vehicle to extreme temperatures

Park in the shade or in a cool, dry garage

Perform regular maintenance

Check electrolyte level

Clean battery terminals

Use quality battery maintenance charger, if you don’t drive your car often