Buffalo Bills fans can travel to London with AAA group trip

The trip will include sightseeing, Bills Mafia-themed events, and tickets to the Buffalo Bills game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You're in luck if you want to see the Buffalo Bills play across the pond!

AAA is taking a group tour to London for the Buffalo Bills game in October. The trip will be October 5-10 and include a Bills Mafia welcome dinner, a Mafia pre-game dinner cruise, and tickets to the Bills-Jaguars game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"London is such a popular destination right now. Bookings to London are up 250% compared to last year, it's one of the top international destinations right now" says AAA Public Relations Director, Elizabeth Carey.

The trip will also have time for sightseeing, exploring, and experiencing British culture. AAA's Group Travel Department has included a city tour, a Windsor tour, and a Thames River cruise. Guests will also have time to go off on their own.

"We do expect it to go fast though, there are 50 seats altogether on the trip. That's a decent size trip to be able to take over when you're thinking about the motorcoach up to Toronto, the flight over to London, all the different activities taking place in London, the hotel, and then the flight back" says Carey.

The trip will include roundtrip airfare, transportation to and from AAA Amherst and the Toronto Airport, hotel accommodations, sightseeing tours, a welcome dinner, a dinner cruise, level 100 endzone Bills/Jags game tickets, and other taxes and fees.

If you're interested in going on the trip, you'll need to put down a deposit to reserve your spot. You can find more information on the London tour by clicking here and to book your spot, you can call a AAA Travel Consultant.

Below is more information on the pricing: