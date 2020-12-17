AAA forecast: Holiday travel will drop for first time since 2008

AAA says a majority of Americans are choosing not to travel as COVID cases continue to rise. But giving the gift of travel is a popular present this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year will see the first decline in year-end holiday travel since 2008.

AAA released its year end holiday travel forecast on Thursday, and it shows Americans will break a streak of 11 straight years of travel volume growth.

AAA says a majority of Americans are choosing not to travel as COVID cases continue to rise. But giving the gift of travel is a pretty popular present this year.

Elizabeth Carey, the director of public relations and corporate communications at AAA Western and Central New York, says people are booking vacations or giving gift certificates to travel.

She says people are booking all the way into 2023.