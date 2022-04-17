2 emergency landings made at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

An NFTA spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that both planes landed safely and that there were no other incidents to report.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There were two emergency landings that touched down at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Saturday.

The first one happened around 9 a.m. Saturday, when a JetBlue flight from Boston, Massachusetts, heading for Houston, Texas, was diverted to Buffalo after reportedly suffering engine problems.

Then on Saturday evening, at 6:45 p.m., a plane landing in Buffalo allegedly experienced brake issues.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Saturday evening for more information on the landings.

