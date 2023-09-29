Allen Street road work completed

The construction has improved not only the roads and sidewalks, but also added in a new streetscape to improve access to different buildings and businesses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown announced on Friday that the construction that has been happening on Allen Street in the City of Buffalo would be coming to an end soon than they expected.

The completion is part of a $13 million project that had began work back in March of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. They had estimated it to be done mid-October but are happy to say it is now finished and ready for the hustle and bustle of everyday life commutes to return.

“I am proud of all the hard work my staff and the Department of Public Works have done to finish this extensive project early,” Mayor Brown said. “The completion of this project represents a community connection, bringing together the Medical Campus with the city’s vibrant Allentown district.”

The construction has improved not only the roads and sidewalks, but also added in a new streetscape to improve access to different buildings and businesses on the Street.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said, “Allentown is home to a unique intersection of restaurants, retail, education, business, and residential activity. This Allen Street investment, made possible with the support of federal funding and implemented under the leadership of Mayor Brown, will provide lasting benefits to the neighborhood.”

