Whirlpool Rapids Bridge closed on Saturday to all traffic

The Whirlpool Bridge will be fully closed to all traffic starting at 11 a.m. to ensure the safety of Canadian protesters.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Saturday June 5, the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge will be close to all traffic, both United States and Canadian bound, beginning at 11 a.m.

According to the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, Canadian demonstrators plan to kneel along the sidewalk south of the bridge, facing the United States, in solidarity with US citizens protesting discrimination.

The planned protest is meant to be a peaceful display of support of ongoing social justice reform.

The Bridge Commission says that any NEXUS travelers who typically use the Whirlpool Bridge should plan on using the Rainbow or Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

All border entry points remain accessible only to essential travelers only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.