Walden Avenue lane closures in Cheektowaga starting Wednesday

Work will take place from the I-90 interchange to Union Rd. and last for about five weeks.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Drivers can expect delays starting Wednesday along a very busy stretch of Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will start a five week project on Walden starting at the I-90 interchange to Union Rd.

Beginning at 7 AM that day, the right lane will be closed on Walden starting at the I-90 eastbound ramp to Union. All traffic will be shifted to the two left lanes. The I-90 eastbound off ramp (Exit 52E) will be reduced to one lane as well.

If your commute normally takes you in that area, you should allow for extra travel time or seek an alternate route.

This work is weather sensitive and could be delayed in the event of bad weather.