A dump truck on fire forced the right lanes of the I-90 east near Walden Avenue to close.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A vehicle fire is bringing traffic on the I-90 east to a halt during the Monday morning commute.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, there is a dump truck blocking the right lane just before the Walden Avenue exit.

All three lanes are at a standstill. Traffic is backing up to the I-190.

No word yet if anyone was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.