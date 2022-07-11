Utility work planned this weekend for I-990 in Amherst

Work is expected to last about two days; however, the NYSDOT notes that this work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed by inclement weather.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Monday that overnight lane closures are planned this weekend for utility work on the I-990 in Amherst.

According to the NYSDOT, lane closures are expected on both the northbound and southbound part of the interstate between North French Road (exit 4) and Millersport Highway (NY Route 263) on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.

Single lane closures are expected to begin at 9 p.m. Then from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. that section of the highway will be completely shut down from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

While the highway is closed drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour. For northbound traffic a detour will be posted for drivers to take exit 4 to eastbound North French Road to Millersport Highway. For southbound traffic, drivers will be directed to follow the detour along Millersport Highway to westbound North French Road.

Work is expected to last about two days; however, the NYSDOT notes that this work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed by inclement weather.

During this time drivers are being reminded to slow down and drive responsibly. Fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. And those convicted of two or more speeding tickets in a work zone face having their driver's license suspended.