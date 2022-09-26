Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid State Route 5 on Friday because of paving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week.

State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving.

The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic will be directed onto Tiff Street/Fuhrman Boulevard off-ramp and then the westbound State Route 5 on-ramp.

NYSDOT notes that the utility work is weather sensitive and could be delayed for inclement weather.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones