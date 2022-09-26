Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week.
State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving.
The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday.
Traffic will be directed onto Tiff Street/Fuhrman Boulevard off-ramp and then the westbound State Route 5 on-ramp.
NYSDOT notes that the utility work is weather sensitive and could be delayed for inclement weather.
Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.