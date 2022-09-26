x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid State Route 5 on Friday because of paving.
Credit: Condor 36 - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week.

State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving.

The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic will be directed onto Tiff Street/Fuhrman Boulevard off-ramp and then the westbound State Route 5 on-ramp.

NYSDOT notes that the utility work is weather sensitive and could be delayed for inclement weather.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Driver Dies After Crashing Into NFTA Bus

Before You Leave, Check This Out