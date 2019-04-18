AMHERST, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Thursday that traffic signal upgrades will begin next week on a portion of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Starting on Tuesday, April 23 there will be lane closures on the boulevard between Rochelle Place and Green Acres Road from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The project is expected to take 6 weeks.

NYDOT says the work is, "weather-sensitive" and it has the potential to be delayed if there is inclement weather.

2 On Your Side has been following through with this story and you can read more on the incidents surrounding Niagara Falls Boulevard below.

MORE ON NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD ON WGRZ.COM

Loved ones speak out about most recent pedestrian death on Niagara Falls Blvd

Questions for NYSDOT: Will they act on Niagara Falls Blvd pedestrian safety report?



Check of NYSDOT high visibility crosswalks along Niagara Falls Blvd

NIAGARA FALLS BLVD: Making sure NYSDOT follows through on improvements

Walking Deadly: Niagara Falls Blvd. 'a pedestrian wasteland'

