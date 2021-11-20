Traffic patterns announced ahead of Bills game Sunday

The sheriff’s office advises drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes if they are not attending the game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff Office announced the traffic patterns that will be implicated Sunday, November 21, for the Buffalo Bills’ game.

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The sheriff’s office advises drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes if they are not attending the game.

Those who are unfamiliar with the stadium parking lots or traffic patterns are encouraged to plan their trip.