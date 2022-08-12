Erie County Sheriff's Office announces Bills game traffic pattern

People who are not going to the game are asking to avoid the area, if possible.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the upcoming Bills game against the New York Jets, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has issued the latest traffic pattern for those attending the game this weekend.

The traffic patterns are listed as:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office encourages all guests to stay up to date on any traffic changes, and maps within the stadium for the best places to park.