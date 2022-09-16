Traffic information announced for upcoming Monday Night Football Bills home opener

People who are not going to the game are asking to avoid the area if possible.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the upcoming home opener game against the Titans on Monday, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has issued the latest traffic pattern for those attending the game on Monday.

The recommended traffic patterns are listed as:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 2:15 p.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, the Camper, and the Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 3:15 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office encourages all guests to stay up to date on any traffic changes, and maps within the stadium for the best places to park.

Those looking to reference a map can visit the Highmark Stadium website.

School leaders at Frontier Central School District said they made the decision because of traffic concerns. The stadium parking lots will open three hours before the 7:15 p.m. kickoff, right in the middle of when the normal school traffic happens.

This change was announced to parents in a memo on Tuesday.

Orchard Park made the change to its schedule in June in anticipation.