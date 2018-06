BUFFALO, N.Y. – Heads up, drivers: the Scajacuada Expressway is currently closed on the Westbound side between the Delaware Ave. and Grant Street exits.

It is also closed at Grant Street on thr Eastbound side.

According to NITTEC's live cameras, police are responding to a car accident near the Elmwood Ave. exit.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night. No word yet on when that section of 198 will reopen.

