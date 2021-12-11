NYSDOT banning tractor trailers, box trucks on Buffalo Skyway ahead of storm

The ban officially went into effect Saturday at noon and will continue until further notice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A High Wind Warning has been issued for all of Western New York and in result a travel advisory has been issued by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) for tractor trailers and box trucks that plan on taking the Skyway.

The NYSDOT announced Saturday that tractor trailers and box trucks will be banned on NY Route 5 (the Skyway) from Interstate 190 to Ridge Road due to the impending weather.

The ban officially went into effect at noon and will continue until further notice. The NYSDOT says weather conditions will continue to be monitored, and drivers should plan on using a different route.

In addition, an empty-truck ban is also in effect for the New York State Thruway. Citing winds that could reach 70 mph, empty trucks and high-profile vehicles will be banned on the 90 between Exit 42 in Geneva and Exit 61, at Ripley and the Pennsylvania border. It also applies to the 190.

The ban across Western New York and the Finger Lakes regions will remain in place until further notice. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling, and to avoid any unnecessary travel.