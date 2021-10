Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says all lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by along the right shoulder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Traffic is backing up quickly after an 18-wheeler jackknifed on the I-190 southbound just north of the Ontario St. exit.

The incident happened around 8:15. It appears there are no injuries, but officials on site are dealing with having to clean up a diesel fuel spill from the rig.