Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on I-90

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Any drivers headed home on their evening commute should plan on avoiding the I-90 east.

According Traffic Tracker 2's Jim Jacka, a tractor-trailer caught fire on the I-90 east near exit 52, just past Walden Avenue, around 3:47 p.m. The right lane of the I-90 east is currently closed.

Based on the latest report from NITTEC, traffic congestion has been reported on the I-90 east for about three miles. Congestion was reported from exit 53 (the I-190) to exit 52 (Walden Avenue).

Drivers in the area should expect delays.