FOREST PARK, Ga. — The driver of a tractor trailer was killed, Sunday, after police said his truck hauling several thousand pounds of bacon overturned.

It happened around 12:30 p.m., as the driver was traveling down Jonesboro Road in Forest Park.

Witnesses told Forest Park Police the driver was cut off by another car just before the accident happened, though police said they are still working to verify that.

The accident killed the driver in his 40s, who was said to had suffered head trauma. His official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Hours after the accident, crews are still working to clear the wreckage; authorities said the crash left behind 44,000 pounds of spilled bacon that crews are working to clear by hand.

Forest Park Police said the scene will likely stay active through the night as they continue to clear the accident.

Police said no other vehicles stayed behind.

