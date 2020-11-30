Town of Tonawanda extends Winter Parking ban to mid-December

The ban that was delayed until December 1, 2020 is now extended to 12:01 a.m. December 15, 2020.

With the lack of snowfall expected into the first weeks of December, the Town of Tonawanda has delayed their Winter Parking ban again.

Town Supervisor Joe Emminger announced the Town of Tonawanda parking ban that was delayed until December 1, 2020 is now extended to 12:01 a.m. December 15, 2020.

"In the unlikely event of a significant snowfall, please use common sense and remove your car from the street so that our Town Highway plows can clear the snow," Emminger stated in the release.