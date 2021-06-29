The push is on for up to $100 million to complete 'Cars Sharing Main Street'

Cars Sharing Main Street began in 2006 on Main Street between Goodell and Tupper streets, known as the 700 block.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The proposed federal infrastructure bill could help Buffalo solve one of its biggest urban planning issues.

Local leaders are pushing for up to $100 million to complete the Cars Sharing Main Street by finishing the blocks beginning at East Mohawk Street and heading south to Swan Street and the Seneca One Tower. Cars Sharing Main Street is designed to replace the 1980s urban planning project that removed vehicular traffic on Main Street Tupper Street south to South Park Avenue to make way for the NFTA’s Metro Rail.

“It remains a top priority,” said Michael Finn, Buffalo Department of Public Works commissioner. The influx of infrastructure dollars could present a rare opportunity to complete the remaining Cars Sharing Main Street instead of the block-by-block strategy that’s been in place for the last 15 years and depends on year-to-year federal programs.