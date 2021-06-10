Temporary overnight closure on South Grand Island Bridge

During the closure, all southbound traffic will be diverted into a single lane on the northbound South Grand Island Bridge.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday that the southbound lanes on the South Grand Island Bridge will be closed, temporally overnight.

That part of the bridge will close Starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

The closure is happening for pavement repair work at the south end approach.

During the closure, all southbound traffic will be diverted into a single lane on the northbound South Grand Island Bridge.

What you need to know if you're traveling that way:

Two-way traffic will be in place on the northbound South Grand Island Bridge and controlled with overhead lane designation signals.

All Niagara Thruway (I-190) southbound traffic will be diverted through the crossover onto the northbound side over the northbound bridge and then back onto I-190 south.

I-190 north traffic will be reduced to a single lane beyond exit 16 and will travel northbound in the right lane over the northbound South Grand Island bridge.

The NYS Thruway Authority said variable message signs have been activated ahead of the bridge closure point to alert motorists.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the thruway’s mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices.