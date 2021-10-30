State Police to target impaired drivers during Halloween weekend

During last year’s Halloween initiative, State Troopers arrested 166 people for impaired driving and issued 7,922 total tickets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired driving and underage drinking this Halloween weekend.

“One bad decision can turn fun Halloween celebrations into a nightmare. Children will be out walking after dark and drivers need to exercise extreme caution. Never drink and drive. Troopers and our local law enforcement partners will be out in force making sure this Halloween is a safe one on the roads," State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said.

NYSP said its special traffic enforcement campaign started on Friday, October 29, 2021, and runs until Noon on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Motorists can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols during this period. Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road. State Police will also be targeting the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.

NYSP said Halloween night can be especially dangerous due to the high number of children and families out trick-or-treating. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that from 2015 to 2019, 126 people were killed nationwide in impaired driving fatalities on Halloween night. According to NHTSA, 41% of the motor vehicle fatalities on Halloween night involved impaired drivers.

