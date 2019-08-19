The Erie County Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that a speed limit reduction will take effect on part of Niagara Falls Boulevard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crews will install 40 miles per hour speed limit signs between Interstate 290 and the Niagara County line in the towns of Amherst and Tonawanda. The new signs will reduce the speed limit by 5 miles per hour. Depending on the weather, the project should be completed on Wednesday.

The DOT is urging motorists to use caution during this time. Drivers are asked to slow down, and safely move over when maintenance and construction vehicles have their lights flashing in a work zone. More information about the Move Over Law can be found here.

RELATED: State lawmaker says NYSDOT can approve autism signs

RELATED: Watch: Truck driver nearly hits two pedestrians in the Falls

RELATED: Town of Amherst works to rezone Niagara Falls Boulevard