BUFFALO, NY-- Wednesday morning, both sides of the Skyway will be open for the first time in months as construction wraps up for the winter.

The first phase of the bridge deck rehab project is just about complete, with the eastbound lanes to be completed Wednesday morning. Lane and ramp closures have been in place since April.

“The Buffalo Skyway provides a critical connection for commuters, tourists and businesses and these improvements will help ensure its continued operation for the next 20 years,” Acting Commissioner Paul A. Karas said in a press release. “This investment strengthens our transportation network, supporting mobility, economic growth and prosperity in Western New York.”

Work on the west bound lanes should start next spring and wrap up in 2020

© 2018 WGRZ