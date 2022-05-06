Sign maintenance work happening Saturday on Scajaquada Expressway in Buffalo

The NYSDOT says the sign maintenance work is expected to be done in one day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in the City of Buffalo may experience some delays on Saturday with sign maintenance work planned on part of the Scajaquada Expressway (NY Route 198).

According to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the westbound Scajaquada Expressway exit ramp to Niagara Street (NY Route 266) will be closed Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The NYSDOT says the sign maintenance work is expected to be done in one day; however, the work is considered weather-sensitive and could be delayed due to inclement weather.

Any drivers who plan on traveling on the westbound Scajaquada Expressway during this time are being reminded to slow down and drive responsibly. Fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. And those convicted of two or more speeding tickets in a work zone face having their driver license suspended.

People can get up-to-date travel information by calling 511, visiting www.511NY.org or downloading the free 511NY mobile app.