Several road closures reported in Northtowns due to flooding

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are being urged to use extreme caution this weekend as the region experiences heavy rainfall.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire region and a Flash Flood and Areal Flood Warning for parts of the region ahead of soaking showers and storms.
In the Northtowns, several road closures have been reported due to flooding. According to NITTEC, here is the list of current closures in the area as of 1 p.m.:
- Ramp I-190 south to I-290 east is closed
- Route 324 West is closed from Elmwood Avenue to Route 265
- Route 62 North is closed from Sheridan Drive to Maple Road
- Route 266 North is closed from Sawyer Avenue to Grand Island Boulevard
- Route 266 South is closed from Grand Island Boulevard to Sawyer Avenue
In addition, flooding has been reported on the I-190 north at exit 16 (I-290). According to NITTEC, the left lane is currently closed.