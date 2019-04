CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga announced Monday morning that motorists can expect some traffic delays Friday night at one of the town's busiest intersections.

The town says that this Friday, April 26 going Saturday, April 27 there will be several lane closures at the intersection of Walden Avenue and Union Road.

The work being done will be for the town's sanitary sewer system.

Lane closures will happen overnight starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.