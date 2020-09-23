Several Lancaster railroad crossings blocked by disabled train

No timeframe has been given for when the train will be repaired.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Several railroad crossings in Lancaster are currently blocked due to a disabled train.

The Lancaster Police Department posted the traffic alert on it's official Facebook page saying the following railroad crossings are blocked:

Steinfeldt Road at Erie Street

Pavement Road at Erie Street

Ransom Road at Erie Street

Schwartz Road at Erie Street

No timeframe has been given for when the train will be repaired.

