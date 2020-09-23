Several Lancaster railroad crossings blocked by disabled train

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Several railroad crossings in Lancaster are currently blocked due to a disabled train.
The Lancaster Police Department posted the traffic alert on it's official Facebook page saying the following railroad crossings are blocked:
- Steinfeldt Road at Erie Street
- Pavement Road at Erie Street
- Ransom Road at Erie Street
- Schwartz Road at Erie Street
No timeframe has been given for when the train will be repaired.
