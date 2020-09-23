x
Several Lancaster railroad crossings blocked by disabled train

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Several railroad crossings in Lancaster are currently blocked due to a disabled train.

The Lancaster Police Department posted the traffic alert on it's official Facebook page saying the following railroad crossings are blocked:

  • Steinfeldt Road at Erie Street
  • Pavement Road at Erie Street
  • Ransom Road at Erie Street
  • Schwartz Road at Erie Street

No timeframe has been given for when the train will be repaired.

2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.

