'See Something, Say Something' app launched by NFTA

After just releasing their new MetGo app a few weeks ago, the NFTA launches another app to enhance safety.
Credit: NFTA
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is improving their efforts to provide those who travel with them a safer ride. 

The See Something, Say Something app will allow NFTA riders to quickly and more discreetly report any suspicious or dangerous acts to the NFTA Transit Police.

The See Say app allows users to contact the Transit Police  directly from the homepage by either clicking the "Report a Problem" button or the "Cal NFTA Police" button. 

Riders can send text photos directly from the app with an automatic flash disable, use select locations and categories to report and can even share reports anonymously.

The app is free and available to both iPhone and Android users.

