No word yet on the cause of the crash

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A section of Route 20A in Orchard Park is closed due to a crash during the Friday morning commute.

According to NITTEC, the road is closed in both directions for the half-mile between California Road to Route 219 in the Town of Orchard Park.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.