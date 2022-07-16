First responders on scene of Route 33 West crash

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. By 6 p.m., police had closed off the road going into downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash, prompting the closure of Route 33 West between Humboldt Parkway to Best Street.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the Best Street exit. By 6 p.m., Buffalo Police had closed off the road going into downtown Buffalo.

Police advised motorists to use alternate routes with crews still on the scene. A 2 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene saw a motorcycle and a helmet in the roadway.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information. We did not immediately hear back.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a motorcycle accident on the 33 westbound near the Best Street exit. That stretch of the 33 has been closed to traffic. Motorists should use alternate routes. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) July 16, 2022