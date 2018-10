BUFFALO, N.Y. - The 33 westbound was closed at Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo Tuesday evening during the evening commute for a police incident.

Authorities tell 2 On Your Side that a car refused to stop for police and took off. Police then stopped the car on the 33.

The Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTC) reported there was congestion from Grider to Humboldt following the chase.

