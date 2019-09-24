The Hamburg Police Department is investigating a rollover incident, which occurred Tuesday afternoon on Southwestern Boulevard near Rogers Road.

A 2 On Your Side photographer is on the scene and says it appears that two vehicles were involved. He says Hamburg Police, the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Company and an ambulance are currently on the scene.

Hamburg Police say traffic may be delayed in that area.

Franco Ardito

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

