Road closures planned Monday in City of Tonawanda due to fireworks show

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda Police Department is advising residents about road closures planned for Monday due to the scheduled fireworks show.

Fireworks will be set off at the foot of Gibson Street in Niawanda Park at dusk Monday, and in result Niagara Street between Bouck and Hinds streets will be closed to traffic starting at 7 p.m. Police say all vehicles must be off of Niagara Street by 6 p.m.

In addition, after 6 p.m. all vehicles will be prohibited in Niawanda Park.

City of Tonawanda Police add that the boat launch in Niawanda Park will be closed at 5 p.m. However, the Isle View Park Launch will remain open.

Part of Riverwalk will also be closed between Franklin and Gibson streets at 3 p.m. Police say there will be a posted detour for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Leashed dogs are allowed in Niawanda Park, but City of Tonawanda Police are encouraging anyone who plans on attending the fireworks show to leave their pets at home.

The fireworks show is expected to last about 25 minutes.