What streets will be closed for the YMCA Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you will not be running in the YMCA Turkey Trot, but instead running to the store to get some last minute Thanksgiving meal essentials in Buffalo beware of road closures for the race.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara is strongly encouraging drivers avoid the area of Delaware Avenue between Hertel Avenue and Downtown Buffalo Thursday morning.

Starting at 4 a.m., traffic will not be allowed to travel near the start line at Delaware Avenue between Comet Avenue and Linden Avenue. The area near the finish line on Franklin Street between Court Street and West Mohawk Street will be closed. Pearl Street between West Mohawk and Court Street will also be closed.

At 9 a.m., the Buffalo Police will start diverting traffic away from the race course as the race progresses. Drivers will be asked to turn around and find alternative routes.