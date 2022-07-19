Propane tank leak causing road closures in Alden

The leak happened Tuesday afternoon near County Line Road, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is reporting several road closures in Alden following a propane tank leak.

Here is the current list of streets that are closed:

Sullivan Road at Henske Road

7 Day Road at Harlow Road

Sullivan Road at Broadway

Route 20 at Broadway

County Line at Henske Road

7 Day Road at Harlow Road

According to the sheriff's office, the leak happened Tuesday afternoon near County Line Road. Drivers are being advised to find alternate routes at this time.

No further information has been provided at this time.