LEROY, N.Y. — Part of the I-90 east was closed Tuesday morning following a crash.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, the I-90 east was closed at Exit 47 (LeRoy) just after 7 a.m. due to a serious crash involving a car carrier that rolled into the center median of the Thruway. This incident is causing severe delays in the area.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash: State Police & the Thruway Authority are CLOSING the 90 East at Exit 47/LeRoy - all traffic must exit at LeRoy. This is due to an injury accident with a car carrier rolled over in the center median & will cause SEVERE delays. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/t9NRZ2F44l — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) November 23, 2021