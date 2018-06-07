TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. – Some forensic mapping by the Town of Niagara’s police chief is drawing attention to two problem spots in the town that appear to be prone to car crashes.

The police department shared the photo on its Facebook page Wednesday, which documents car accidents over the past six months in the areas of the Packard and Porter roads intersection, Military Road, and the Fashion Outlets mall.

The police chief was unable to talk with 2 On Your Side about why he decided to map the accidents and publish his findings, but Western New Yorkers can probably agree it’s a high-traffic area.

The Fashion Outlets mall has a large regional draw that often brings in out-of-towners who may not be familiar with local roads.

The accidents documented are from January 1 through July 4 of this year.

The clusters of the most crashes occurred in the areas immediately surrounding the mall, and – not surprisingly to residents – Packard Road at the 190 on and off ramps.

In that area of Packard, there are several lanes and several intersections in a short span on road. A traffic sign also indicates to drivers that a new stoplight was recently installed there.

