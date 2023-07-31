Plans to replace Ransom Road Bridge on I-90 announced

$4 million bridge replacement plan announced by NYS for I-90 Ransom Road Bridge.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The NYS Thruway Authority announced their plans to replace the Ransom Road Bridge which goes over the Towns of Clarence and Lancaster on the I-90.

The bridge was built in 1953, and is one of many 60 year old bridges that need to be replaced on the thruway. An average of 4,000 motorists travel on it daily, according to the NYS Thruway Authority.

The upgrades will include an increased clearance from 14'1" to 16'5", and other safety upgrades.

“This bridge replacement project is one of many needed on the Thruway to replace aging infrastructure and modernize our transportation system,” Thruway Authority Interim Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. “The Thruway invests toll dollars into infrastructure investment projects such as this one, to maintain a safe and reliable roadway for years to come.”

This plan is expected to cost $4 million. The bridge will close temporarily in August with a detour put into place for those traveling on it. Construction on it is expected to finish in the spring of 2024 dependent on weather.

The detour will have people traveling east on Main Street (NY Route 5) or Genesee Street (NY Route 33) cross the Thruway at North Millgrove Road, which is approximately two miles east of Ransom Road. Motorists traveling west on Main Street (NY Route 5) or Genesee Street (NY Route 33) can cross the Thruway at Gunville Road, which approximately two miles west of Ransom Road.

People should be reminded that in New York State, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. While overnight demolition happens on the bridge in August, motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stoppages on the Thruway during construction.

📢 BRIDGE PROJECT: The $4 million bridge replacement project of the Ransom Road Bridge (milepost 411.6) over the Thruway... Posted by NYS Thruway Authority on Monday, July 31, 2023