Phase 2 of Allen Street construction project starts Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Phase two of a construction project on Allen Street is scheduled to start this week.

According to the City of Buffalo’s Public Works, Parks & Streets, utility work is scheduled to take place on Allen Street, between Delaware Avenue and Park Street, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Drivers in the area should expect daily road closures as a result of this project.

The westbound lane of Allen Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue. There will be a detour route from Delaware Avenue to Virginia Street to Elmwood Avenue.

The city notes that during the utility phase of construction the eastbound lane of Allen Street will be open to traffic, as well as the sidewalks on both sides of the roadway.