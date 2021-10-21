Part of Route 62 closed due to crash

According to NITTEC, Route 62 was closed in both directions at 12:45 p.m. from Route 438 in Gowanda to Middle Road in the Town of Collins because of the crash.

COLLINS, N.Y. — Part of Route 62 in Cattaraugus County was closed Thursday afternoon due to a car crash.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was seriously injured. 2 On Your Side reached out to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office who did confirm that Mercy Flight has been called to the scene of the crash; however, the sheriff's office would not provide any additional details.

It is unclear at this time when the roadway will reopen.