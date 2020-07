The road was closed beyond Humboldt Parkway around 2:10 p.m., according to NITTEC. The road reopened at 3:21 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Part of Route 33 West was closed for about an hour Sunday afternoon due to a car crash.

A spokesperson for the NFTA confirms that one of its paratransit vehicles was involved in the crash. It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

2 On Your Side will update the story once more information becomes available.