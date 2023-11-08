Traffic information for Outer Harbor concert this weekend

The Buffalo Police have posted information for people traveling to and from the Outer Harbor for the concert Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police have posted information for those traveling to and from the Outer Harbor for the Arkells concert happening on Saturday from 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

They have advised that those getting rides after the show get picked up on Ohio Street east of Route 5, and the same goes for those using ride shares such as Uber or Lyft.

Things to note when getting pick up are:

Ohio Street is accessible from Louisiana Street and the eastbound section of Route 5.

From the location highlighted below, there is easy access to the I-190 and city streets.

Designated ride sharing areas on Ohio Street will be posted with signage.

People driving them selves to and from the concert are encouraged to use the free parking lots near the venue.

To learn more about concerts at the Outer Harbor visit buffalowaterfront.com