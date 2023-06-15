New traffic signal will be activated Friday in Lancaster

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that starting Friday, a new traffic signal will be activated in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced on Thursday that a new traffic signal is scheduled to be activated in the Town of Lancaster beginning Friday, June 16.

The new signals will be activated at the Walden Avenue and Stony Road intersection.

The NYSDOT said in a news release that the signal will operate in flashing mode from June 16 through June 22. Flashing yellow will be administered on Walden Avenue, and Stony Road will be flashing red.

The NYSDOT said that next Friday the light will be fully operational.

The department urged drivers to use caution when approaching approaching the new signal as traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

"Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license," the NYSDOT said.