NFTA Metro Rail construction headed to Church Street

Those riding the metro in Buffalo should be aware of changes due to construction happening throughout October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA is alerting people to be aware of continued construction that is being done to improve Buffalo's rail system.

Crews will be beginning to replace parts of the system on Church and Main street on Tuesday, October 10. Stops on the railway will be temporarily closed at the North Division and Main.

Those who will be affected by the construction should us the following stops in the meantime

Routes 61, 64, 66 riders can board at the 20 stop between Washington and Ellicott street.

Routes 1, 2, 4, 40, 60, 77 riders can board at 181 Ellicott street or in front of Rath Building at 95 Franklin street

Those people who drive down the streets experiencing construction are asked to avoid those areas mentioned for safety reasons. Work should be finished by the end of October.

