NFTA to launch new MetGo app

The app is part of the NFTA's upgrade to its entire fare collection system.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is getting ready to upgrade its fare collection system, meaning you will need a new card or your cell phone to get on the bus, Metro Rail, or to use the paratransit system.

"We are changing out everything that has to do with fare collection in the entire system," says James Morrell, who is the director of public transit for the NFTA.

For the NFTA, that means everything from new fare gates, to new fare boxes, to new card vending machines, to a new app called MetGo.

If you don't want to use the app, you can buy a card for $2, then you reload them just like you would reload an E-ZPass.

"It's an account-based system, which it allows you to take one card or the app, reload value into the account, and use the system. So you would simply get on the vehicle, the train station, or the bus, and tap your card or use the app through your mobile device. That's very important because you don't necessarily have to need a new card, you can use the app through the mobile device," Morrell said.

Morrell showed 2 On Your Side how to use the MetGo card and the MetGo app.

"It shows that I have some value in there. Now I'm ready to take the bus or the train, I hit 'tap' and 'go,' and my QR code appears," Morrell said.

Both will be used systemwide and to get on the Metro Rail's underground section, which will soon have new fare gates up and running. You will be required to get a new card or to use the new app, and you'll need to set up an account, which Morrell says has an added benefit.

"If they lose their card, or something happens to their phone, they don't lose the value on their account. So it's not a card-based system, it's an account-based system. So if something was to happen to your phone or your card, you still have the value in your account," Morrell said.

"You'll be able to see your account, find out how much you spent, how much value is left on your account, but you'll also be able to make sure that you have enough on your account before you get on the bus or the rail so that you can use the system."

They are in a testing mode right now using MetGo in NFTA's paratransit vehicles. When the new system launches, the NFTA will have people ready to help you out.

"Our customer service reps are going to be available, our transit ambassadors are going to be throughout the system, helping individuals navigate this new system. Yes it's new, but I think it's going to be easier. It's going to be great for our customers," Morrell said.

The MetGo app is free and it will be pushed out to the public soon.

"We are aware of several bigger cities within the transit industry that are using apps and they work well so we're following industry standards, and this app is going to be great for our customers," Morrell said.