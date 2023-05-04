NFTA's electric buses out of service, for now

The NFTA says the manufacturer issued a recall concerning its Energy Storage System, which houses battery modules and wiring.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in February, you may have noticed some electric buses being used by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

That was for a testing phase. But if you have not seen them in recent weeks, there's a good reason.

"We, of course, think safety first," Kelly Khatib, the communications manager for the NFTA, told 2 On Your Side, "We want to make sure that our riders, as well as our employees, are safe, so once they issued that recall, then around March, we pulled those buses.

"And we basically want to reiterate that again, nothing happened with our buses. Everything was safe. We are just following precautions of that manufacturer recall."

Those buses are expected to be back in service in six to eight weeks.