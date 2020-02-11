New York State Police warn drivers ahead of increased deer collision months

If you strike a deer, you are asked to remain at the scene and call 911.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police have sent a message out to all Western New York motorists asking all to drive with caution as deer collisions increase during the winter months.

State Police say during the fall and winter months, they see an increased number of vehicles striking deer in the region and drivers should use caution around dusk and dawn.

Authorities say if you are driving and a deer enters the roadway, that you do not swerve out of the way to avoid hitting the deer. If you do, the vehicle is more likely to hit another vehicle or exit the roadway striking trees or utility poles that could result in serious physical injury or death.

If you strike a deer, you are asked to remain at the scene and call 911. An accident report can be completed by Troopers if your vehicle has over $1,000 in damage or if a person has been injured.

Below is information from New York State Police regarding deer collision from 2017-2019:

2019 total deer collisions- 617

September: 78 collisions

October: 221 collisions

November: 318 collisions



2018 total deer collisions- 560

September: 103 collisions

October: 187 collisions

November: 270 collisions