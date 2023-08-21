New traffic signal put in Jamestown

NYSDOT has activated a new traffic signal in Jamestown affective August 30.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that a new traffic signal will be activated in Jamestown.

The new signal sits at the intersection of West 6th Street at Whitley Avenue in the city of Jamestown. It will officially go into use on Wednesday, August 30.

To begin with, the new traffic signal will operate in flashing mode from August 30 through September 5.

The indications are as follows:

Flashing yellow indications will be on West 6th Street

Flashing red indications will be on Whitley Avenue

The traffic signal will be fully activated in the typical 3-color operation on September 6.