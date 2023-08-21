New traffic signal put in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that a new traffic signal will be activated in Jamestown.
The new signal sits at the intersection of West 6th Street at Whitley Avenue in the city of Jamestown. It will officially go into use on Wednesday, August 30.
To begin with, the new traffic signal will operate in flashing mode from August 30 through September 5.
The indications are as follows:
- Flashing yellow indications will be on West 6th Street
- Flashing red indications will be on Whitley Avenue
The traffic signal will be fully activated in the typical 3-color operation on September 6.
People driving are reminded and advised to use caution when approaching the new signal as traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern. People are also reminded to slow down and drive responsibly when in work zones, fines in work zones are doubled for speeding. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.